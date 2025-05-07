Catch This Panel on the Future of News at Manassas Museum

A panel of local journalists and media experts will take center stage at the Manassas Museum on Thursday, May 15, 2025, to explore how nonstop news, citizen reporting, and social media are reshaping the world of journalism.

The event, titled “News Reboot: When News Went Live,” is hosted by the Prince William Committee of 100 as part of its annual membership meeting. It runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and features a catered buffet dinner alongside a discussion on how the news industry is evolving—and what that means for civic trust and public accountability.

According to the Committee, the event will invite attendees to “engage in conversations among our guests and a distinguished panel of journalists, media experts, and others who have much to share about the current state of news media.” Panelists include Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVA; Uriah Kiser, founder and publisher of Potomac Local; Stephen Kent, public relations specialist with the Consumer Choice Center; and Dr. Maurine Kwende, CEO of EMK Learning Solutions. InsideNoVA columnist Al Alborn will serve as moderator.

The event will also include opening remarks by Committee President Bel O’Neill, voting on the 2025–26 leadership team, and a brief Q&A with the panelists. Registration is open to the public at pwc100.org, with tickets priced at $35 for members and $40 for guests.