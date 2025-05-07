Aging Gracefully Expo at Potomac Mills Set to Connect Seniors with Local Resources

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – The Aging Gracefully Expo returns to Potomac Mills mall on Thursday, May 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., promising more vendors and more opportunities for older adults and caregivers to discover services that support aging in place.

Now in partnership once again, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce and the Prince William Area Agency on Aging are co-hosting the event as part of Older Americans Month. The goal: to build stronger connections between seniors and local businesses that serve their needs.

“We’ve doubled the number of vendors this year,” said Chamber CEO Bob Sweeney, “allowing us to highlight a diverse range of local businesses that offer valuable resources to support our aging community.”

More than 45 vendors will be on site, including AARP Prince William, Sentara, Atlantic Union Bank, Synergy Home Care, Oasis Senior Advisors, ABLE Moving & Storage, OmniRide, and the Area Agency on Aging itself. Attendees will find information on healthcare, home safety, financial planning, relocation assistance, and more.

According to the Area Agency on Aging, the expo also gives businesses a chance to hear directly from the community and better understand the changing needs of older adults. “It’s an opportunity for residents to navigate the sometimes complex world of service coordination — and for new businesses to respond to those needs,” the agency said.

While there won’t be formal speakers or presentations, some vendors may host live demos at their tables. The event is open to the public, with a special focus on older adults, caregivers, and families. Transportation support is available through the Manassas and Woodbridge Senior Centers, and many assisted living communities are arranging group transportation.

Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged to help organizers plan. To sign up or learn more, visit the event page or go directly to bit.ly/3PJ1r5i.