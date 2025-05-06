Too Hot to Handle—Until Now: Always Flavored Cooks First Batch In-House

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Always Flavored, Fredericksburg’s hometown hot sauce sensation, has just bottled its first batch of legendary sauce on-site at its new bistro and market on Caroline Street—a fiery milestone years in the making.
Until now, founder and flavor architect Rita Witte has handcrafted her sauces in a fully built-out commercial kitchen at home. Now, for the first time, her small-batch sauces are made, bottled, and sold all under one roof at 619 Caroline Street, across the street from the brand’s former location.
The company celebrated the occasion with a social media post calling it a “huge win for the AF family” and a sign they’re “heading to the next level.”
A Growing Flavor Empire
The expanded space—about 1,400 square feet larger than the previous storefront—not only houses a gourmet sandwich bistro and retail space, but also accommodates tastings, events, and now full-scale production of their hot sauces and seasonings.
This comes on the heels of another major move: Always Flavored struck a retail deal with Food Lion, placing their products in 276 stores across Virginia. That means heat-seekers from Roanoke to Richmond can now find Rita’s bold creations on shelves statewide.
The Sauce Lineup
Always Flavored offers a unique and ever-growing lineup of sauces with playful names and intense personalities. Their current offerings include:
- Wrath of Rita – A blazing combo of Carolina Reapers, Ghost Peppers, Habaneros, mango, and pineapple
- Ritabeata’s Hot Sauce – Serrano, habanero, and jalapeño peppers with a vinegar-garlic-honey twist
- Ritabeata’s Mild Hot Sauce – A gentler green version for everyday flavor
- Sweet Virginia Love BBQ Sauce – A smooth, sweet, and smoky barbecue blend
- Ritabeata’s Thai Chili Sauce – Bold Thai flavors with a fiery finish
- Brady’s Tequila Sunrise – A boozy twist on your usual burn
- Ritabeata’s Peri-Peri – A zesty nod to the African classic
- Good Intentions with Bad Principals – Complex and clever, like its name
- Pissed Off Kristoff – Angry by name, fiery by nature
- Better Together Korean BBQ Sauce – Sweet, savory, and stick-to-your-ribs good
- Signal One – Built to bring the heat, fast
- The DADLIEST BATCH – A limited-edition scorcher
All sauces are all-natural, gluten-free, and fermented for deeper flavor.