Too Hot to Handle—Until Now: Always Flavored Cooks First Batch In-House

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Always Flavored, Fredericksburg’s hometown hot sauce sensation, has just bottled its first batch of legendary sauce on-site at its new bistro and market on Caroline Street—a fiery milestone years in the making.

Until now, founder and flavor architect Rita Witte has handcrafted her sauces in a fully built-out commercial kitchen at home. Now, for the first time, her small-batch sauces are made, bottled, and sold all under one roof at 619 Caroline Street, across the street from the brand’s former location.

The company celebrated the occasion with a social media post calling it a “huge win for the AF family” and a sign they’re “heading to the next level.”

A Growing Flavor Empire

The expanded space—about 1,400 square feet larger than the previous storefront—not only houses a gourmet sandwich bistro and retail space, but also accommodates tastings, events, and now full-scale production of their hot sauces and seasonings.

This comes on the heels of another major move: Always Flavored struck a retail deal with Food Lion, placing their products in 276 stores across Virginia. That means heat-seekers from Roanoke to Richmond can now find Rita’s bold creations on shelves statewide.

The Sauce Lineup

Always Flavored offers a unique and ever-growing lineup of sauces with playful names and intense personalities. Their current offerings include:

Wrath of Rita – A blazing combo of Carolina Reapers, Ghost Peppers, Habaneros, mango, and pineapple

– A blazing combo of Carolina Reapers, Ghost Peppers, Habaneros, mango, and pineapple Ritabeata’s Hot Sauce – Serrano, habanero, and jalapeño peppers with a vinegar-garlic-honey twist

– Serrano, habanero, and jalapeño peppers with a vinegar-garlic-honey twist Ritabeata’s Mild Hot Sauce – A gentler green version for everyday flavor

– A gentler green version for everyday flavor Sweet Virginia Love BBQ Sauce – A smooth, sweet, and smoky barbecue blend

– A smooth, sweet, and smoky barbecue blend Ritabeata’s Thai Chili Sauce – Bold Thai flavors with a fiery finish

– Bold Thai flavors with a fiery finish Brady’s Tequila Sunrise – A boozy twist on your usual burn

– A boozy twist on your usual burn Ritabeata’s Peri-Peri – A zesty nod to the African classic

– A zesty nod to the African classic Good Intentions with Bad Principals – Complex and clever, like its name

– Complex and clever, like its name Pissed Off Kristoff – Angry by name, fiery by nature

– Angry by name, fiery by nature Better Together Korean BBQ Sauce – Sweet, savory, and stick-to-your-ribs good

– Sweet, savory, and stick-to-your-ribs good Signal One – Built to bring the heat, fast

– Built to bring the heat, fast The DADLIEST BATCH – A limited-edition scorcher

All sauces are all-natural, gluten-free, and fermented for deeper flavor.