Taste of Naples: Orofino Launches Exclusive Campania-Inspired Menu

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Orofino Restaurant has launched a new regional menu for May, taking guests on a culinary journey to the southern Italian coast with flavors inspired by Campania.

The announcement, made in a vibrant social media post, invites diners to explore the famed regional cuisine of Naples and its surrounding areas. Known for their monthly features that showcase Italy’s diverse culinary heritage, Orofino’s latest offering includes a lineup of carefully crafted dishes and imported wines that reflect Campania’s rich gastronomic tradition.

At the heart of the May menu is the authentic Pizza Napoletana, topped with creamy buffalo mozzarella and baked to perfection. Another standout is the Mezzi Rigatoni alla Napoletana, a pasta dish tossed with stracciatella cheese, offering a creamy, comforting flavor profile.

Seafood lovers will appreciate the pan-seared rockfish, a coastal specialty that reflects the region’s proximity to the Mediterranean Sea. To finish, the restaurant is offering a mascarpone-based dessert, described as “dreamy” and perfectly paired with Lacryma Christi wines—a variety grown on the volcanic slopes of Mount Vesuvius.

“Ciao and happy MAY!” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. “This month we’re going to the sun-kissed shores of Campania. Experience all of Campania’s iconic flavors available in May only!”

Orofino Restaurant is located at 1006 Caroline Street in downtown Fredericksburg. The Campania-inspired menu will be available throughout the month of May, offering patrons a unique opportunity to enjoy regional Italian flavors without leaving the city.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 540-373-1352.