Stafford Deputies Are Cracking Down on Speeders and Unsafe Driving Ahead of Summer

STAFFORD, Va. – The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has kicked off a new traffic enforcement effort aimed at improving road safety ahead of Memorial Day and the busy summer season. The initiative, known as the F.O.C.U.S. Campaign, launched in early May and will run through May 11.

According to the agency’s Traffic Safety Unit, the campaign was developed based on proactive ideas from deputies and has the full support of the department’s leadership. The goal: to reduce crashes, speeding, equipment violations, impaired driving, and traffic-related deaths across the county.

While all of Stafford County will be under watch, deputies will give extra attention to crash-prone areas like Richmond Highway, Warrenton Road, Kings Highway, Courthouse Road, and Garrisonville Road. School zones and neighborhood streets will also be key focus areas, selected using crash “heat maps” from the state.

During the campaign, deputies are using radar and LiDAR devices for speed enforcement, watching for signs of impaired driving, and stepping up patrols in residential zones. Officials say campaign results will be available after May 11 to help educate the public and reinforce safe driving practices.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to do their part by obeying speed limits and traffic laws. Residents can report traffic violations online through a complaint form at staffordsheriff.com, or call the non-emergency number 540-658-4400 to report dangerous drivers.