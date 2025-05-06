Lighting the Way: Stafford holds First Relay for Life on May 10

For the first time, Stafford County will host a Relay for Life event, bringing the community together for a day of remembrance, celebration, and action in the fight against cancer.

The May 10 event is the result of months of work by organizer Tracey Phillips, a longtime supporter of the American Cancer Society. Phillips was inspired to bring Relay for Life to Stafford after years of participating in events in neighboring counties, including an unforgettable first experience in 2009 in Loudoun County.

“It was such an overwhelmingly awesome experience,” Phillips said. “I made a commitment then that I’d always be a part of Relay. It’s become one of my family’s favorite things to do together.”

Phillips has a deep personal connection to the cause. She honors the memory of her uncle, who passed away from cancer 20 years ago. More recently, her husband was diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer last fall. These personal experiences, combined with a desire to raise awareness and strengthen community ties, pushed her to bring a Relay event to Stafford.

“There’s never really been a Stafford Relay—at least not in the last 30 years,” she said. “So we wanted to start something here to bring people together and let survivors and families know they’re not alone.”

The event, titled “Night of Hope,” will take a scaled-down approach to the traditional 12–18-hour Relay model but will carry the same spirit: honoring survivors, supporting caregivers, remembering those lost, and raising money for cancer research. The goal this year is to raise $15,000 and draw around 200 participants, with plans to grow the event annually.

Highlights of the evening will include:

A Survivor Lap and Survivor Dinner to celebrate those who have battled cancer

A Luminaria Ceremony, where the track will be lit by donated luminary bags in memory and honor of loved ones;

Family-friendly entertainment, including music, a silent auction, and demonstrations by the Stafford Sheriff’s Department, McGruff the Crime Dog, a drone team, K-9 unit, and local taekwondo and gymnastics teams;

Activities for kids, photo opportunities, and lap-tracking beads to help participants beat their own records year over year; and

Food Trucks like Taco Tuesday and The Dog House.

Planning officially began in late April, and as with many new grassroots efforts, the road hasn’t been without obstacles. “Funding’s not guaranteed when you’re just starting out,” Phillips said. “But we’ve got 12 teams so far and incredible support from the sheriff’s office and local businesses.” Stafford businesses like Paddy’s Public House, The Bearded Monkey, Jersey Mike’s (Windsor Road location), Cinnaholic, and more all hosted fundraising events for the new relay.

The Relay for Life of Stafford is part of the American Cancer Society’s 40th anniversary of Relay events nationwide. The goal is not only to raise money, but also to ignite a new tradition in Stafford that brings together families, schools, businesses, and service members in a shared mission.

Anyone interested in participating—whether as part of a team, as an individual, or as a volunteer—can find registration links and donation information through the event’s Facebook page or by contacting the organizing team via email.

“We’re hoping this is just the beginning,” Phillips said. “This is a chance for Stafford to stand together for hope, for healing, and for the future.”

Stafford’s Relay for Life will be help Saturday, May 10 at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary, 150 Duffey Drive. The 12-hour event begins at noon.