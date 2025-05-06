Kids Climbed, Honked, and Smiled at Touch-a-Truck Events in Prince William and Stafford

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Two communities in Northern Virginia celebrated big wheels and loud horns this weekend, giving children the chance to get hands-on with the vehicles they usually only see driving by.

In Prince William County, Veterans Memorial Park in Woodbridge welcomed more than 1,000 visitors on Saturday, May 3, 2025, for its annual Touch-a-Truck event. Children of all ages climbed inside fire engines, police cruisers, dump trucks, and more — even getting the chance to honk the horns and meet the men and women who operate them. Hosted as a free community event, it proved to be a hit once again, with organizers already planning next year’s return on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Meanwhile in Stafford County, the Falmouth Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department held a similar event at their station on Butler Road. The family-friendly day gave kids a close-up view of the emergency vehicles that help keep their neighborhoods safe, including ambulances and fire trucks, and allowed them to speak with first responders.

Both events gave local families a memorable and educational way to spend the weekend — and judging by the smiles, the kids won’t soon forget the experience.