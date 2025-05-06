Dumfries Mayor Hosts Workout in Honor of Late Brother

DUMFRIES, Va. – Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood invited the community to join him for a workout event just days after the unexpected death of his younger brother, 37-year-old Darron Smith.

Smith passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 2, 2025. In a heartfelt message, Mayor Wood described his brother as someone born for greatness—sharing a birthday with Super Bowl legend Doug Williams—and a constant presence in his life. “We shared so many moments side by side—from family to food trucks to faith,” Wood wrote. “And now my heart is broken.”

Despite the grief, the mayor channeled his pain into purpose, encouraging residents to come together for an event he called Move with the Mayor, held Monday evening at Ginn Memorial Park. Due to severe storms in the area and widespread power outages, the event was moved indoors, but that didn’t stop the community from showing up to support and heal together.

The session featured workouts led by SOS Fit trainers Coach Freddy, Coach B, and Coach D. “Let’s move together. Let’s heal together,” Wood said in his invitation. “Whether you’re coming to sweat, breathe, or simply stand in solidarity—you belong here.”

The event took place at 7 p.m. at 3800 Graham Park Road.