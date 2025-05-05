Young Artists Shine at Law Day Celebration in Prince William County

MANASSAS, Va. – Student creativity took center stage at the 5th Annual Law Day Award Ceremony, hosted by Jacqueline Smith, Clerk of the 31st Circuit Court, on May 1, 2024. Held at the Judicial Center in Manassas, the event honored young artists from Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park who illustrated the national theme “The Constitution’s Promise: Out of Many, One.”

According to a press release from the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, the evening featured a keynote address by Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy, who presented Clerk Smith with a formal Law Day Proclamation on behalf of the Board of County Supervisors. The proclamation celebrated the historical significance of law in American society and underscored the event’s civic message.

Finalists in the art contest were selected through public voting, with winners recognized in four age categories. This year’s first-place winners included:

Jaxon R. , Rosa Parks Elementary (Grades 1–2) – “Proud Lady Liberty”

, Rosa Parks Elementary (Grades 1–2) – “Proud Lady Liberty” Aiden C. , Merit School of Prince William (Grades 3–5) – “USA”

, Merit School of Prince William (Grades 3–5) – “USA” Gabe B. , Saunders Middle School (Grades 6–8) – “We Are One”

, Saunders Middle School (Grades 6–8) – “We Are One” Marcus B., Patriot High School (Grades 9–12) – “We Are Many People…But Only One Nation”

The winning pieces will be showcased throughout May at the Manassas Museum in the city’s Historic District.

The contest, which blends civics and the arts, is designed to help students reflect on the legal system’s role in fostering unity and justice. The Clerk’s Office extended gratitude to participating schools and students, as well as to the many local businesses and organizations that contributed prizes.

For more on the Law Day Art Contest, visit the Clerk’s website.