Police Blotter: Parents Arrested After Child Dies of Fentanyl Overdose

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

Parents Charged with Murder After Toddler Dies from Fentanyl Exposure

A 2-year-old girl’s death at the Red Roof Inn on April 16 has resulted in murder and drug charges for her parents, William Nathaniel Fuller, 28, and Markita Ayanna Williams, 25. The child was found to have fentanyl in her system. Police say the father removed items from the hotel before emergency services arrived. An unsecured firearm was also found in the room. Both were arrested on May 1 and are being held without bond.

Shooting Suspect Fired Round Into Apartment Below

A man identified as Taylohn Jashaud Andrews, 18, is wanted after he allegedly discharged a firearm in his apartment, sending a bullet through the floor into the unit below. Andrews also has outstanding warrants related to a 2024 shooting. No injuries were reported.

Two Armed Robberies Reported Over Weekend

In Woodbridge, a man returned to his parked vehicle to find two armed individuals inside demanding money and forcing him to drive to Alexandria. In Dumfries, a teen attempting to sell shoes via Instagram was robbed at gunpoint after being ambushed by masked suspects. No injuries were reported in either case.

Multiple Burglaries at Woodbridge Businesses Lead to Arrests

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of commercial burglaries at locations including Pizza Hut, Chili on Top, and Dairy Queen. Tyjaun Cattrell Smith, 19, and Saniyah Ayan Quash Wesley, 18, face burglary and property damage charges. Some businesses suffered damage and missing cash.

Man Charged with Rape of a Minor

A 20-year-old man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 at a residence on Mattapony Drive. The incident came to light when a family member discovered messages between the two and alerted police.

STAFFORD COUNTY

Uber Driver Accused of Assaulting Passenger

Deputies responded to Fox Chase Boulevard after a woman reported being assaulted by her Uber driver on May 3. The investigation is ongoing.

DUI Driver Claims ‘Transmission Issues’—Found With DrugsA driver was pulled over on Newcastle Place after multiple complaints about erratic driving. The driver claimed car trouble, but deputies found signs of intoxication and controlled substances during a search. He was arrested and held without bond.

Wawa Driver Crashes Into Ditch, Claims He ‘Sobered Up’

Deputies responded to a crash near the Wawa on Richmond Highway early May 3. The driver admitted to having “two liquors” and thought he was fine to drive. He was charged with DUI and refusal and held on a $1,000 secured bond.

Fast Food Freakout: McDonald’s Worker Throws Fries, Insults Coworkers

An employee at McDonald’s on Stanstead Road caused a scene after a customer requested “fresh fries.” The employee reportedly threw fries and yelled at coworkers. A warrant for disorderly conduct has been obtained.

Shoplifter Nabbed at Walmart With Drugs

A woman tried to leave Walmart on Village Parkway with over $450 in unpaid items. Deputies recovered the merchandise and found controlled substances on her. She was arrested and held without bond.

Woman Caught After Giving Fake Name During Motel Check

Deputies checking on a disturbance at Motel 6 encountered a woman who initially provided a false identity. She was later identified and found to have outstanding warrants. She was charged and held without bond.

Xbox Stolen from Rented Room

A man returned to his rental room on Smith Street to find his Xbox missing. The case is under investigation.

Public Intoxication Call at Jay’s Sports Lounge

A man was charged with public intoxication after refusing to leave Jay’s Sports Lounge on Richmond Highway. Deputies tried to find him a ride, but he caused a scene instead and was taken into custody.

Unidentified Woman Caught on Camera Breaking Into Home

On Thornberry Lane, a resident reported that home security footage captured a woman unlawfully entering the residence on May 3. Deputies are investigating.