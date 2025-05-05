Genesis Logistics Drivers in Stafford Vote to Join Teamsters by Overwhelming Margin

STAFFORD, Va. – More than 200 delivery drivers working for Genesis Logistics in Stafford County have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 322, a union representing workers across Virginia.

According to the union, drivers who deliver products to 7-Eleven convenience stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region voted by more than 90% in favor of unionization. The drivers are now preparing to negotiate their first contract with the company.

“I want to personally congratulate these workers and welcome them to our Teamsters family,” said Dwayne Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 322. “Despite an aggressive campaign of illegal union busting, these workers remained determined to achieve the dignity and respect they deserved.”

The union alleges that Genesis Logistics, a subsidiary of DHL Supply Chain, hired union-busting consultants, held mandatory anti-union meetings, surveilled workers, and illegally disciplined those who supported the organizing effort. Teamsters Local 322 said it filed more than a dozen unfair labor practice charges during the organizing drive.

Genesis Logistics operates a distribution facility at 705 Bradburn Place in Stafford County.

“We organized with the Teamsters because we’ve had enough — enough of the low pay, the lack of respect, and poor benefits,” said Genesis driver Matthew Relford. “Management tried everything to stop us. But we stuck together and won. We’re proud to be Teamsters, and we’re ready to fight for what we’ve rightfully earned.”

Potomac Local News reached out to Genesis Logistics for comment on the vote and the union’s allegations. More than a week later, we have not received a response.

Teamsters Local 322 represents more than 2,000 workers in Virginia.