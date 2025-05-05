Big Changes Coming to I-95 and Route 123 in Woodbridge—Construction Now Underway

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, drivers in Woodbridge can expect some long-term changes and temporary traffic headaches as construction begins on major improvements at the I-95 Exit 160 interchange with Route 123 (Gordon Boulevard).

The $76 million project aims to improve safety, traffic flow, and pedestrian and bicycle access. Among the most noticeable changes will be the removal of the current northbound Route 123 loop ramp to southbound I-95, replaced by a signalized left turn. Crews will also widen the southbound Route 123 ramp to I-95 from one to two lanes and add a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists between Annapolis Way and Devil’s Reach Road.

VDOT says drivers should expect daytime and overnight lane closures throughout construction. Single-lane closures are already underway on Route 123 and southbound I-95 for clearing work and will continue for the next two weeks. Sidewalks along Occoquan Road may also be closed, with pedestrians directed to use posted detours.

A public “pardon our dust” meeting is planned for this summer, with more information to come. Construction on the southbound I-95 bridge over Occoquan Road is expected to wrap up in late 2027, with the full interchange project set to be completed by late 2028.

VDOT urges all travelers to be extra cautious in active work zones and to stay alert to changing traffic patterns. Updates are available at 511Virginia, through the 511Virginia app, or by calling 511.