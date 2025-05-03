Stormy Sunday Ahead: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, and a Chance of Severe Weather

A warm and sunny start to Saturday will give way to a stormy and unsettled pattern across our region this weekend. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe, bringing damaging winds and large hail. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase overnight and continue through Sunday and into Monday, with the potential for localized flooding and isolated severe storms. While not everyone will see dangerous weather, it’s important to stay alert as conditions evolve.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday : A mix of sun and clouds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High near 82°F. Winds from the south at 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Some storms may be severe.

: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High near 82°F. Winds from the south at 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Some storms may be severe. Tonight : Showers and thunderstorms likely, especially before midnight. Low around 66°F. Chance of rain: 60%.

: Showers and thunderstorms likely, especially before midnight. Low around 66°F. Chance of rain: 60%. Sunday : Rain and storms expected throughout the day. Cooler, with a high near 76°F. Heavy downpours possible. Chance of rain: 100%.

: Rain and storms expected throughout the day. Cooler, with a high near 76°F. Heavy downpours possible. Chance of rain: 100%. Sunday Night : More showers and a few thunderstorms, tapering off overnight. Low near 64°F. Chance of rain: 80%.

: More showers and a few thunderstorms, tapering off overnight. Low near 64°F. Chance of rain: 80%. Monday: Still unsettled with showers and thunderstorms developing again, especially in the afternoon. High near 78°F. Chance of rain: 80%.

Stay weather-aware this weekend and monitor for updates, especially if you have outdoor plans.