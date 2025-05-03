Juan More Taco Says Goodbye to Downtown Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – After six years of serving tacos and building community, Juan More Taco is preparing to close its doors at the beloved Caroline Street location in downtown Fredericksburg.

In a heartfelt message shared on Facebook, the family-owned business announced it would be leaving the space after lease negotiations fell through. “Every chapter has an end,” the post began, “and today we’re writing the last lines at our Caroline St. location.”

Juan More Taco opened its first brick-and-mortar shop in Fredericksburg in 2019 after gaining a local following with its food truck. The shop quickly became more than a place to grab a bite—it became a hub for connection, celebration, and community service. During the pandemic, the restaurant partnered with others to deliver more than 45,000 meals to elderly residents.

“We’ve shared so many memories inside these walls,” the post continued, citing moments like First Fridays, holiday parades, and years of watching customers’ children grow. Special recognition was given to longtime team members Jose and Aaron, with Jose—eldest son of founder Maria Martin—described as “a true cornerstone of Juan More Taco.”

Although the restaurant doesn’t yet have a closing date, the owners invited customers to visit in the coming weeks to say goodbye and use any gift cards. Remaining balances will be honored at their Richmond location. The food truck will also keep rolling, with events in Fredericksburg continuing as planned.

“This is not a goodbye,” the message concluded. “This is a ‘see y’all later.’”