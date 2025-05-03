Heads-Up, Drivers: Here’s Where VDOT Is Doing Road Work This Week

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – If you’re traveling through the Fredericksburg region this week, expect to see crews working along Interstate 95 and several major routes in surrounding counties. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has released its list of scheduled lane closures and maintenance activity for May 4–10, 2025. All work is weather permitting, and up-to-date info is available on 511Virginia.org.

Key Spots to Watch on I-95

Mobile pavement marking and lane closures will affect both directions of I-95 throughout the week:

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road): Nighttime mobile lane closures on ramps (Mon–Fri, 8 p.m.–5 a.m.)

Nighttime mobile lane closures on ramps (Mon–Fri, 8 p.m.–5 a.m.) Exit 110 (Ladysmith Road): Alternating closures on the northbound side (Sun–Thurs, 9 p.m.–5 a.m.)

Alternating closures on the northbound side (Sun–Thurs, 9 p.m.–5 a.m.) Exit 140 to Exit 133: Southbound single-lane closures for pavement marking (Mon–Fri, 8 p.m.–5 a.m.)

Southbound single-lane closures for pavement marking (Mon–Fri, 8 p.m.–5 a.m.) Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Lane closures continue daily for off-ramp widening and new turn lane construction (Sun–Sat, 7 p.m.–10 a.m.)

City Street Work in Fredericksburg

Drivers will see flaggers and lane closures in the city during daytime hours:

Bridgewater Street & Fall Hill Avenue: Alternating lanes (Wed–Fri, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.)

Alternating lanes (Wed–Fri, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.) Lafayette Boulevard: Right lane closed between Twin Lake Drive and St. Paul Street; two-way traffic maintained (Mon–Fri, 7 a.m.–2 p.m.)

Projects to Keep an Eye On

In Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, several long-term construction projects are underway:

Intersection Improvements: Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue; expected completion by June 2026

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue; expected completion by June 2026 Bike & Pedestrian Upgrades: Lafayette Blvd at Twin Lakes/Kensington; wraps up in November 2025

Lafayette Blvd at Twin Lakes/Kensington; wraps up in November 2025 Spotsylvania Ramp & Turn Lane Work: Additional turn lanes at Exit 126 off-ramp and Route 1 southbound

Additional turn lanes at Exit 126 off-ramp and Route 1 southbound Widening Projects: Mudd Tavern Road and Harrison Road are both being widened, with work continuing through late May 2025 and summer 2026, respectively

Beyond Fredericksburg

Road resurfacing, pavement marking, and shoulder improvements are planned across Caroline, Essex, Gloucester, King George, King William, Lancaster, Mathews, Northumberland, Richmond, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties. Most work occurs between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is guided by flagging crews.

According to a press release from VDOT, drivers are advised to use caution, stay alert, and plan for possible delays when traveling through active work zones.