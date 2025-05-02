The Addams Family Musical Haunts the Stage at Manassas Park High

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – The Manassas Park High School Theatre Department is bringing a delightfully spooky classic to life this week with performances of The Addams Family Musical. The show runs from May 1 through May 4 and promises an evening filled with laughter, eerie tunes, and all the charm of the famously offbeat Addams clan.

In a post on social media, Manassas Park City Public Schools invited the community to enjoy “a spooktacular night of laughter, music, and macabre fun,” encouraging folks to snag tickets before they disappear. The musical, based on the iconic characters created by Charles Addams, follows the family’s hilarious antics as daughter Wednesday falls in love with someone “normal.”

The performances showcase the talents of MPHS student actors, singers, and crew members who’ve worked hard to transform their school stage into the Addamses’ gothic world.

Tickets can be purchased online at this link.