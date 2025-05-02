Sip, Stroll, and Soak Up the Sun: First Friday Brings Fun to Fredericksburg Tonight

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Downtown Fredericksburg is rolling out the welcome mat for May’s First Friday celebration, and the weather couldn’t be better. With sunshine, temperatures climbing into the upper 80s, and only a slight chance of evening showers east of I-95, it’s shaping up to be a prime night to enjoy art, culture, food, and drink in the heart of the city.

From 5 to 9 p.m., the streets will come alive with gallery openings, live music, and unique pop-up experiences. Thanks to the Sip & Stroll program, visitors 21 and up can carry beverages from participating restaurants and shops until 8:30 p.m. To make getting around easier, a free trolley shuttle will run throughout the event.

Several local businesses are jumping into the festivities with specials and events of their own. Sammy T’s is keeping spirits high with margarita specials all evening long. Over at Sunken Well Tavern, trivia night starts at 6:30 p.m. with categories like “Creepy Crawlies” and “Songs With Sax Appeal.”

FoodE is embracing the spring vibes with patio seating and a drink lineup that includes a classic martini, $5 beers, margaritas, and a strawberry-basil lemonade topped with a champagne float. Across town,

is embracing the spring vibes with patio seating and a drink lineup that includes a classic martini, $5 beers, margaritas, and a strawberry-basil lemonade topped with a champagne float. Across town, Mason-Dixon Cafe is serving up a Fried Chicken Ricotta Sub along with comfort food sides like corned beef and cabbage and desserts like red velvet cake.

is serving up a Fried Chicken Ricotta Sub along with comfort food sides like corned beef and cabbage and desserts like red velvet cake. Alpine Chef Restaurant is offering $6 half-liters and house wines from 3 to 7 p.m., along with new asparagus dishes and a tease for Monday’s Mexican-German fusion menu. And beer lovers should head to

is offering $6 half-liters and house wines from 3 to 7 p.m., along with new asparagus dishes and a tease for Monday’s Mexican-German fusion menu. And beer lovers should head to Red Dragon Brewery, where Music Trivia and food by Chef Michael of OxBox Kitchen will complement beer releases like the Chief McStache BBA Stout and Ambassador IPL. Don’t miss their pretzel deal: two beers or seltzers and a pretzel for $20.

With something for everyone and near-perfect conditions, First Friday is the place to be tonight in FXBG.