Big Changes Coming to Stafford’s School Buses—Here’s What Parents Need to Know



Editor’s Note: This article is part of our exclusive five-part series, “A Conversation with the Superintendent,” featuring an in-depth interview with Dr. Daniel W. Smith, Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. In this series, we explore Dr. Smith’s vision, challenges, and priorities—from addressing school transportation issues to tackling equity gaps, funding shortages, and the future of education in Stafford County. New articles are published weekly.

Part 2: Fixing the Bus Problem — New Plans for Transportation in Stafford

Stafford County Public Schools has faced mounting criticism over its student transportation system. From late buses to no-shows, families voiced their frustration during connection sessions held by Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith earlier this year. In response, Smith is moving quickly. “We can’t wait another year,” he said. “The data showed our biggest bottleneck was at the elementary level. That’s where we had to start.”

Beginning in Fall 2025, the school division will implement a two-tier bus system for elementary schools, aiming to reduce overlap and streamline routes. But perhaps the most radical change is the opt-in policy for transportation—a reversal of decades-long assumptions that every child would automatically be routed for a bus. “You have to actively select whether your child will use the bus or not,” Smith said. “We’ll follow up with families who don’t respond, even with personal calls.”

The idea came from an external transportation study and has been used successfully in other large districts. Smith says the goal isn’t to reduce ridership, but to optimize the first few weeks of school by creating more accurate bus routes from the start. Success, he says, won’t be measured by opt-in rates. “It’ll be about how many students arrive on time and get home efficiently.”

Still, challenges remain—especially in areas like Widewater, where late-tier routes could clash with rising commuter traffic. Smith says those concerns are valid but unavoidable due to the complexity of route planning.

Thank you for reading. We hope this series helps you stay informed about the future of Stafford County Public Schools. To get the latest updates from Potomac Local News—including the next part of this series— Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter: https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/