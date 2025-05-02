Agora Turns 10: Coffee Shop Celebrates with Sprinkles, Discounts, and Double Punches

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Agora Downtown is marking a major milestone—10 years in business—with a week of celebration and a few extra perks for its loyal customers.

To wrap up its Spirit Week, Agora is giving customers a sweet deal: complimentary sprinkles and whipped cream with every drink. Those who show up in birthday-themed gear like pins, sashes, or festive attire will receive 10% off their purchase today, Friday, May 2, 2025. It’s all part of the shop’s way of saying thanks to the community that’s supported them for a decade.

As an added birthday surprise, Agora is bringing back its popular Double Punch Month for May. Customers who bring their Agora punch cards will earn two punches per drink. The shop is also continuing its Speakeasy promotion throughout the month, offering more reasons to swing by.

Although liquor drinks aren’t included in these deals, Agora is inviting patrons to enjoy its coffee-infused alcohol drinks ahead of Fredericksburg’s First Friday Sip and Stroll from 5 to 7 p.m., also today.

Agora Downtown first opened its doors in 2014, quickly becoming a favorite spot for coffee lovers and bookworms alike. According to its website, Agora blends a full-service coffee shop and retail bookstore into one cozy space in a historic Fredericksburg building.

The name “Agora” comes from the ancient Greek word for a marketplace, reflecting the owners’ vision of creating a space for conversation, community, and culture. Today, Agora is known not just for its drinks and books, but also as a creative and social hub for locals and visitors alike.

Editor’s Pick: Try the matcha, it’s fantastic.