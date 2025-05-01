Another Power Outage in Manassas Hits Nearly 300 Homes

MANASSAS, Va. – About 270 homes in Manassas are without electricity as city crews work to fix a faulty underground electric cable.

According to a message from the City of Manassas, the outage is affecting customers in the Stonewall, Piney Point, Willow Glen, Laurelwood, Landgreen, Liberia, Whispering Pine, Willowbrook, Silver Maple, and Firethorn neighborhoods.?

Crews are currently replacing the damaged cable, and power is expected to be restored within two hours. “We appreciate your patience,” the city shared in its update.?

This marks the third power outage in the city this week. On Tuesday, a bird caused a power outage at UVA Prince William Medical Center, damaging a transformer and leading to a brief loss of electricity in one of the hospital’s buildings.

Manassas has been grappling with a series of power disruptions over the past year. In 2023, the city experienced a 20% increase in outages compared to the previous year, with the Battery Heights substation identified as a frequent source of trouble.