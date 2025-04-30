Volunteer Fair, Art Receptions, and Workshops Highlight Busy Weekend in Occoquan

OCCOQUAN, Va. — Occoquan will host a series of events this weekend aimed at connecting residents with local volunteer opportunities and celebrating the arts.

The Occoquan Volunteer Fair will take place Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at Town Hall. The open-house-style event will feature representatives from the town government, Visit Occoquan, and nonprofit organizations. Attendees can learn about ways to get involved in community events, environmental cleanups, historical preservation, gardening projects, and board service. No RSVP is required, and refreshments will be provided.

Also on May 3, several local businesses will offer creative workshops:

Leaf and Moss will host a candle-making workshop from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a tropical terrarium-building workshop from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Earth Addictions will present a “Gather, Ground, and Grow” wellness event at 7:30 p.m.

The Loft Gallery will offer a watercolor painting class, “Discover the Magic of Watercolor,” from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

On Sunday, May 4, the Art A La Carte gallery will hold a reception from 2 to 5 p.m. for its Featured Artist of the Month, Deirdre Pistocchini. The artist will share her Hawaiian-inspired paintings and experiences with guests.

For more information about these and other upcoming activities, visit visitoccoquanva.com/events.