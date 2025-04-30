Town Unveils Vision for Dumfries Waterfront District During On-Site Tour

DUMFRIES, Va. – The Town of Dumfries is one step closer to transforming more than 160 acres of land into a vibrant new district along the Quantico Creek, near the Potomac River.

In a video update shared on Tuesday evening, town leaders toured the newly named Dumfries Waterfront District, formerly known as the Campbell Salvage Yard. The town council purchased the $3.9 million property, located at 17999 Possum Point Road, in January and is currently awaiting final approvals from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“We are at our waterfront district development project,” said Town Manager Tangela Innis during the live update posted to Facebook. “We’re excited. We’ve been out over the last few days just looking at various projects, and the progress throughout the Town of Dumfries.”

The site totals approximately 162 acres, with 14 acres identified as highly valuable for redevelopment, according to Public Works Director James Nichols, who appeared in the video alongside the Town Manager and the Public Information Officer.

“This is a property newly acquired by the town,” said Nichols. “We’re in the final phases of completing this purchase. We have water access here, as well as recreational opportunities and a lot of different aspects that could go into this project.”

Environmental Review and Redevelopment Timeline

The town is awaiting final clearance from the EPA, expected between May and June 2025, before closing the sale and launching development.

“This is one of two properties associated with our $1 million Brownfield grant that we’re getting ready to push forward with,” said Nichols. “We have an environmental consultant that’s come on board, and we’re ready to get that process moving.”

The Dumfries Waterfront District is poised to offer a mix of uses, including public recreation, water access, and economic development opportunities. Officials described the area as a future centerpiece of the town’s long-term vision for sustainable growth.

Public Encouraged to Stay Involved

The update concluded with a call to action for residents to stay connected and provide feedback as the project progresses.

“Town of Dumfries, stand up,” said the town’s public information officer. “Always check in, chime in, tell me your thoughts.”

The Campbell property’s transformation marks a major investment in Dumfries’ revitalization, and town leaders say it’s just the beginning.