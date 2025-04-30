Germanna Names Interim College President

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Community College System has appointed Dr. Van Wilson as the interim president of Germanna Community College, effective July 1, 2025. He most recently served as interim president of Brightpoint Community College in Chester, formerly John Tyler Community College.

Dr. Wilson will succeed Dr. Janet Gullickson, who announced her retirement last year and is stepping down after eight years as Germanna’s president.

Here’s the full press release:

Dr. David Doré, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), announced today that he has appointed Dr. Van Wilson, Ed.D., as the Interim President of Germanna Community College (GCC) effective July 1, 2025.

“Dr. Wilson’s proven leadership abilities and his unwavering commitment to student success make him uniquely qualified for this important role,” said Doré. “I have complete confidence that under his direction, Germanna Community College and its community of stakeholders will continue to thrive.”

Wilson has 40 years of experience in higher education, including nine years with the VCCS, most recently as Interim President of Brightpoint Community College. He previously served as associate vice chancellor for Student Experience and Strategic Initiatives. Prior to joining Virginia’s Community Colleges in 2013, Wilson served as associate vice president of Student Learning and Success for the North Carolina Community College System, a position he held for five years.

Dr. Wilson holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Appalachian State University, a master’s in public affairs from Western Carolina University, and a bachelor’s in chemistry from Western Carolina University.

Known as an innovator, bridge-builder, and ardent proponent of student support services, Wilson said he is both humbled by and excited about the opportunity to serve Germanna and its community. “From day one, all of my work has been focused on the academic success of students, helping them navigate the postsecondary education space,” he said. “I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience to help the college and its community prepare for its next president.”

Wilson, who retired from the VCCS in 2023, will take the reins of leadership from Dr. Janet Gullickson, the current president of Germanna, who announced last year that she would be retiring in July after eight years as the college’s chief executive.

The search for a permanent president of Germanna Community College will begin soon. It is a lengthy process and will be conducted similar to previous presidential searches at other colleges within the system. This national search will involve input from the local college board, faculty, staff, and other stakeholders, which will help to identify and prioritize the qualifications needed for the next president.

About Germanna Community College

Established in 1970 as part of the Virginia Community College System, we are a comprehensive community college providing quality, accessible, and affordable educational opportunities for the residents of the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Culpeper, King George, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford and for online learners everywhere.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription