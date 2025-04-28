Overnight Fire Damages Home in Stafford

Stafford County Fire and Rescue units responded to a structure fire at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in the 00 block of Churchill Lane in the western part of the county. Crews arrived about eight minutes later to find heavy fire coming from the front and roof of a two-story, single-family residence. The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. The sole occupant evacuated safely and is being assisted by the American Red Cross. One firefighter was evaluated for a minor medical emergency. The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Here’s the full press release:

Overnight Fire Damages Stafford Home

Stafford, VA—At approximately 11:40 P.M. on Sunday, April 27th, Stafford County Fire and Rescue units (SCFR) responded for a structure fire in the 00 block of Churchill Lane in the western part of the county. First arriving units marked on scene approximately 8 minutes later and reported heavy fire coming from the front and roof of a large, two-story, single-family residence. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, despite structural instability, and brought the structure fire under control in approximately 40 minutes.

The single occupant of the residence was able to evacuate prior to the arrival of units and is being assisted by the American Red Cross. One firefighter was evaluated for a minor medical emergency.

The fire is under routine investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/