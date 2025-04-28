Prince William County police have identified Joseph Anthony Cassell, 26, as the man who died during an officer-involved shooting on April 26, 2025, inside an apartment at Westminster at Lake Ridge Senior Living Home, located at 12191 Clipper Drive. The investigation remains active and is being led by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). More information will be released when available.

Here’s the full press release:

Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation DECEASED IDENTIFIED – Prince William County police have identified the man who died during an officer-involved shooting that occurred inside an apartment within the Westminster at Lake Ridge Senior Living Home located at 12191 Clipper Drive in Woodbridge (22192) on April 26. The deceased was identified as Joseph Anthony CASSELL, 26. The investigation into the encounter between the officers and the deceased remains active and led by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation [Previously Released] – On April 26 at 9:58AM, two Prince William County police officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting at the Westminster at Lake Ridge Senior Living Home located in the 12100 block of Clipper Drive in Woodbridge (22192).

Preliminarily, officers were called to the scene in reference to a male in crisis who was armed with a knife. Upon making contact with the male inside the residence he approached the officers with the knife.

Officers gave the man commands which he disregarded. The officers discharged their service weapons firing multiple rounds. After the initial confrontation with the officers, the man then began to attack the victim, identified as a 91-year-old woman, leading to officers discharging their weapons again. Officers provided first aid to both the male and the female. The female was flown to an area hospital for serious injuries and is expected to recover. The male died at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident, which remained contained to the residence. During the investigation officers determined the parties involved were related.