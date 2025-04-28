New Historic Markers Shed Light on Occoquan’s Past

OCCOQUAN, Va. — Two new historical markers have been installed in Occoquan, highlighting little-known aspects of the town’s early economic and environmental history.

Funded by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC), the markers are located near the Mill House Museum and Mamie Davis Park. The project is part of a broader effort to add interpretive signage along the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, which runs through the town.

One marker, titled “Economic Development in Occoquan and its Dependence on Enslaved Peoples,” explores the town’s industrial origins, including the establishment of the Occoquan Furnace and Forge in the 1750s. It specifically acknowledges the significant, but often overlooked, role enslaved laborers played in the town’s economic development.

“This marker addresses a little-known topic in Occoquan’s early history,” said Mayor Earnie Porta during a recent episode of the Occoquan Radio Podcast.

The second marker, “Natural Resources of the Occoquan River,” details the area’s geology, geography, and the wildlife that has historically thrived along the river.

The markers were drafted by NVRC staff, approved by the town, and installed by Occoquan town staff. The Commission handled both the design and funding.

“We’re grateful to the Northern Virginia Regional Commission for thinking of us when it came time to install markers on the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail and appreciate both their financial and professional support,” Porta added.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to view the new markers and learn more about the town’s history by visiting the Mill House Museum. More information about the museum and the Occoquan Historical Society is available at occoquanhistoricalsociety.org.