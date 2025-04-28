Breaking: Gerry Connolly to Retire After Final Term in Congress 

U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly announced he will retire at the end of his current term in Congress. Connolly, who has represented Virginia’s 11th Congressional District since 2009, shared the news in a letter to supporters. He cited a recent cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatments, stating the cancer had returned despite initial progress.

Connolly served Prince William County residents until 2022, when redistricting left the 11th District comprising only Fairfax County. He also announced he will step down as Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee. Connolly emphasized his pride in his more than 30 years of public service and thanked his family, staff, and constituents.

His term ends in 2026.

Here’s the full press release:

Dear Friends, I want to begin by thanking you for your good wishes and compassion as I continue to tackle my diagnosis. Your outpouring of love and support has given me strength in my fights – both against cancer and in our collective defense of democracy. When I announced my diagnosis six months ago, I promised transparency. After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned. I’ll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace. The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress. I will be stepping back as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon. With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years. My loving family and staff sustain me. My extended family – you all have been a joy to serve. Your friend and public servant, Gerry Connolly

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