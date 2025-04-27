Haymarket Town Council to Revisit Islamic Center Proposal on April 28

The Haymarket Town Council will once again take up the topic of a proposed Islamic center at its meeting on Monday, April 28, 2025.

We previously reported incorrect information that the council would discuss the expansion of the Chick-fil-A drive-through at this meeting. However, the Chick-fil-A expansion was already approved earlier this month under conditions: the restaurant must obtain sign-off from all necessary regulatory bodies, including the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office, which currently opposes the plan.

The council’s upcoming discussion will instead focus on the Special Use Permit (SUP) application for the proposed Islamic Center at 14600 Washington Street, submitted by Mohammed Kasim Gul. The project aims to convert part of the old Pace West school building into a permanent place of worship for the local Muslim community, sharing the building with federal contractor QBE.

During a work session on March 31, the council and town staff reviewed key concerns raised at a March 3 public hearing, including parking availability, traffic circulation, pedestrian safety, and occupancy limits.

A parking plan estimates that about 198 to 201 spaces could be striped on the existing lot, although staff cautioned that some spaces may be unusable due to tight drive aisles and parked trailers. The lot has not been restriped since 2013, leading to uncertainty about its true capacity.

Occupancy regulations were also discussed. Under Prince William County guidelines, assembly use for more than 49 people would trigger requirements for additional exits and potentially the installation of a fire alarm or sprinkler system. Final occupancy will depend on a detailed review of the building’s layout.

Another major concern was the absence of an updated site plan. The previous plan for improvements expired without being bonded, and council members expressed hesitation about approving the SUP without a current and accurate plan showing marked parking spaces and loading zones.

The proposal also calls for a police presence during peak traffic periods, such as Friday prayers and Ramadan, similar to arrangements made for other religious institutions along Washington Street.

The Islamic Center proposal has received strong community support, with more than 70 emails submitted in favor and numerous residents speaking positively at the March 3 public hearing. Still, concerns remain regarding potential traffic congestion on Route 55 and the impact on neighboring businesses.

The proposed center would serve residents who currently travel 20 to 30 minutes to the nearest mosque, providing a local space for daily and Friday prayers.