Germanna Launches Community Survey to Help Shape Presidential Search

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Germanna Community College is inviting students, employees, alumni, and the broader community to weigh in as it begins the search for its next president.

The college launched a community survey this week, asking participants to rank the importance of various leadership priorities, from fostering student success and expanding career-focused programs to strengthening partnerships with business and education leaders. Germanna officials say public input will help define the values, qualities, and goals the next president should embody.

“Germanna is beginning the search for its next president—and your input matters,” college leaders wrote in the survey announcement. “Please take a moment to complete the following survey—your input will help guide Germanna’s future.”

Survey participants are asked to rate the importance of goals such as:

Providing programs that lead to enhanced job and career prospects

Fostering student success through retention, completion, and transfer

Meeting regional economic development needs

Maintaining strong partnerships with businesses, nonprofits, K-12 schools, and higher education institutions

Ensuring the college’s financial stability

Cultivating private giving and external support

The survey also emphasizes priorities like offering accessible courses and services, expanding short-term workforce development programs, and maintaining Germanna’s legacy of innovation across the Virginia Community College System.

The survey will close on May 9, 2025.

The search for Germanna’s next president comes as Dr. Janet Gullickson prepares to retire in July 2025 after eight years of leadership. Gullickson, the first woman to serve as Germanna’s president, oversaw significant enrollment growth, national recognition by the Aspen Institute, and the hosting of Amazon Web Services’ mobile classroom. She also led efforts to expand paid internships and work-based learning opportunities for students.

Dr. David Doré, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, praised Gullickson for fostering innovation, fiscal strength, and strong community partnerships during her tenure.

Gullickson, a graduate of the University of Minnesota and South Dakota State University, said she is proud of Germanna’s role in creating opportunities for students and driving economic growth in the region.

Germanna is one of Virginia’s largest community colleges, serving a region larger than the state of Delaware with a diverse student body, over 800 employees, and an annual budget exceeding $55 million.

The presidential search will continue throughout the fall, with community feedback playing a key role in selecting Germanna’s next leader.