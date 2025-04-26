Sunday Fun Around Northern Virginia: Live Music, Art, Food, and Family Markets Await!

Here’s your roundup of events happening tomorrow, Sunday, April 27, 2025, across Prince William County, Stafford, Manassas, and Fredericksburg. Whether you’re in the mood for live performances, art exhibitions, or family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Live Music and Performances

Jesus Christ Superstar

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Fredericksburg

Experience the final performance of this iconic rock opera exploring the last days of Jesus Christ. Show starts at 3:00 PM. Event Details (Tour Stafford, VA)

Art Exhibitions

“Nature’s Palette” Art Exhibit

ARTfactory, Manassas

Celebrate the beauty of the outdoors through local artwork. Open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Event Details (Market Information – Historic Manassas, Inc)

UMW Annual Student Art Exhibition

Hurkamp Park, Fredericksburg

Discover emerging talent at the University of Mary Washington’s student art showcase. Open from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Event Details

Food and Drink

Cousins Maine Lobster & Wine

Potomac Point Winery, Stafford

Enjoy gourmet lobster dishes paired with fine wines from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Bring your picnic blanket or lawn chair for a relaxing afternoon. Event Details (Things to Do – Tour Stafford Virginia)

Family Fun

Historic Manassas Farmers Market

9024 Prince William St., Manassas

Shop for fresh produce, local meats, cheeses, baked goods, and artisan crafts from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Event Details (Downtown Events – Historic Manassas, Inc)

Fredericksburg Farmers Market

Hurkamp Park, Fredericksburg

Browse a variety of local vendors offering fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and more from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Event Details (Fredericksburg Farmers Market 2025 Season – FXBG)

Enjoy your Sunday exploring these wonderful events in our community!