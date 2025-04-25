Woodbridge Woman Killed in Early-Morning Crash on I-495 in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 21-year-old Woodbridge woman was killed early Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 495, Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. on April 25, 2025, in the northbound lanes near the Old Dominion Drive overpass. According to state police, a fully loaded tractor-trailer was slowing down due to traffic from a nearby work zone when it was struck from behind by a sedan traveling northbound.

The sedan became lodged underneath the rear of the tractor-trailer. The driver, identified as Danielle Foreman, 21, of Woodbridge, Va., died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer was hauling produce at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.