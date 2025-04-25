Washington, D.C. — Congressman Suhas Subramanyam Leads Bipartisan Effort to Expand USPS Shipping to Alcoholic Beverages

Representatives Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced the bipartisan USPS Shipping Equity Act, which would allow the U.S. Postal Service to ship alcoholic beverages directly to consumers. Subramanyam, who represents Manassas and western Prince William County, said the bill would expand opportunities for local breweries, vineyards, and distilleries while providing a new revenue source for USPS. Industry groups, including the American Craft Spirits Association and the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, support the bill.

Read more about Congressman Subramanyam’s first 100 days in office here.

Here’s the full press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

APRIL 25, 2025

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam Leads Bipartisan Legislation to Boost Market Access for Local Breweries and Wineries

Washington, D.C. – This week, Representatives Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA) introduced the bipartisan USPS Shipping Equity Act to allow the United States Postal Service (USPS) to ship alcoholic beverages to consumers.

“This prohibition era restriction on the Postal Service is unnecessary and imposes on consumers and our small businesses,” said Congressman Suhas Subramanyam. “I’m thrilled to partner with Congressman Newhouse on a bipartisan fix to expand opportunities available to our local breweries, vineyards, and distilleries and provide a new revenue source for USPS.”

“The wine, beer, and spirits industries are at a real disadvantage in delivering their high-quality products across the country,” said Congressman Dan Newhouse. “While other carriers deliver alcohol, current law prohibits the United States Postal Service from doing so. This legislation supports small craft breweries and wineries in rural areas like Central Washington and offers new opportunities for market access through the USPS. I thank Rep. Subramanyam for joining me in introducing this bipartisan legislation as we work to unlock the USPS for our local producers.”

The legislation allows the USPS to ship alcoholic beverages directly from licensed producers and retailers to consumers over the age of 21, in accordance with state and local laws at the delivery location. It levels the playing field and increases consumer and manufacturer choice while bringing in millions of dollars in revenue for USPS per year. The legislation is supported by industry partners including the American Craft Spirits Association and the National Rural Letter Carriers Association.

“We thank Representatives Newhouse and Subramanyam for their bipartisan legislation. As our small, domestic businesses have grown over the past 15 years, allowing the USPS to ship craft spirits will provide access to another important delivery option for small distillers in the U.S,” said Margie A.S. Lehrman, CEO of the American Craft Spirits Association. “Many of those distilleries are located in rural areas where support of their local Main Street matters. Access to the thirty-one thousand post offices in the U.S. would be a game changer, helping their small businesses to succeed and grow. We hope the Congress will act soon on this important small business initiative.”

“The NRLCA thanks Congressman Newhouse and Congressman Subramanyam for introducing the USPS Shipping Equity Act, legislation that modernizes outdated regulations and allows the Postal Service to deliver products like wine, beer, and spirits,” said Don Matson, President of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association. “This act promotes fairness by allowing USPS to compete on equal footing with private carriers, creating new opportunities for rural communities and small businesses to expand through USPS’s reliable service. It also generates revenue that can be reinvested to improve customer service. It’s a commonsense reform that helps USPS meet the needs of modern society and drive economic growth across the country.”

Full bill text can be found here.