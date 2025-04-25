Freshman Congressmen Vindman and Subramanyam Reflect on First 100 Days at Prince William Chamber Event

MANASSAS, Va. — Democratic Congressmen Eugene Vindman (VA-7) and Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10) appeared before a packed audience Friday morning at the Prince William Chamber of Commerce’s new headquarters to reflect on their first 100 days in office.

The event, titled “The First 100 Days: Our Freshmen Congressmen’s Perspective,” was moderated by UVA Health Chief External Affairs Officer Jen Siciliano and offered a sweeping look at the challenges facing Northern Virginia and the nation.

Both lawmakers, elected in November 2024, emphasized the urgency of their work amid what they described as a time of national “chaos” and “uncertainty” that has rattled communities, economies, and institutions alike.

“We’re facing unprecedented circumstances — not just politically, but economically and institutionally,” said Subramanyam, a former state legislator and Obama-era White House tech advisor. “Even the most seasoned members of Congress haven’t seen anything like this, so in many ways, freshmen like us are just as prepared.”

Vindman: “Smart Growth” Vision and Focus on Democracy

In a one-on-one interview after the event, Rep. Vindman told Potomac Local News that his long-term vision for Northern Virginia centers on “smart growth through smart-funded infrastructure,” which includes bringing more industry to the region and capitalizing on the area’s strong schools and educational institutions. However, he cautioned that his immediate focus remains on “preserving the republic.”

That, Vindman said, means protecting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, “especially for families like Shannon and Luca’s in Stafford County, who rely on Medicaid for 24-hour care,” he said. He also called for defending democratic norms and due process. “We have to hold the line on what America stands for,” he said.

Response to Book Spending Allegations

Vindman had no comment when asked about a New York Post report that his campaign spent nearly $39,000 at a Florida bookstore where his brother, Alexander Vindman, held book signings.

Chamber CEO Sweeney: “Fantastic Kickoff” to New Headquarters

Prince William Chamber of Commerce CEO Robert “Bob” Sweeney praised the event as a “fantastic kickoff” to the organization’s new home and called the conversation “refreshing and honest.”

“Having two freshman congressmen that serve in this unpredictable, uncertain time was wonderful,” Sweeney said. “They really shed light on what’s possible, what to look forward to, and what to be concerned about.”

While some attendees expressed concerns about immigration and workforce shortages, Sweeney said he hadn’t directly heard of businesses losing employees due to immigration issues. Instead, he highlighted how major industries — including healthcare and tech — are banding together to weather economic turbulence.

“Inova, Kaiser, Sentara, UVA Health, AWS, Google, and Iron Mountain were all in the same room this week trying to figure this out together,” he said.

One bright spot came from UVA Health, which Sweeney said has fully resolved its nursing shortage by training high school graduates for entry-level clinical roles and supporting them toward becoming registered nurses. “They’ve built a pipeline — no open nursing positions today,” he said.

On the other hand, retail businesses in Manassas City were described as “very, very concerned.” According to Sweeney, while the impact of tariffs hasn’t yet shown up on expense reports, foot traffic has dropped as consumers tighten discretionary spending. “We’ll see how it plays out, but our members are watching it closely,” he said.

Economic Warning Signs and Workforce Concerns

Both congressmen warned that tariffs, federal spending cuts, and efforts to relocate federal agencies to red states are threatening the region’s economic stability. Vindman, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said his district could lose billions in economic activity if current policies continue. Subramanyam added that unpredictability is deterring businesses from investing in innovation and long-term growth.

“You can’t plan if you don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Vindman said. “That’s the worst environment for business.”