Manassas — 30-Day Warning Period to Begin for Photo Red Light Enforcement at Liberia Avenue and Richmond Avenue Intersection

A 30-day warning period for photo red light enforcement at the intersection of Liberia Avenue and Richmond Avenue in Manassas will begin on May 1, 2025.
After the warning period ends on June 1, 2025, active enforcement will start, and citations will be issued to violators. Each potential violation will be reviewed by a Manassas City Police Officer before a citation is issued.
The fine for violations is a $50 civil penalty and does not impact the driver’s license status. This enforcement is part of the city’s effort to improve roadway safety by encouraging compliance with traffic laws and reducing vehicle crashes.
30-Day Warning Period to Begin May 1, 2025, for Photo Red Light Enforcement at Liberia Avenue and Richmond Avenue Intersection
As part of the ongoing photo red light enforcement campaign, traffic safety and engineering studies have determined that photo red light enforcement is appropriate for the intersection of Liberia Avenue and Richmond Avenue based on studies of violations and crashes at this location.
On May 1, 2025, a 30-day warning period will begin at this intersection. After the 30-day warning period on June 1, 2025, active enforcement will occur, and citations will be issued to violators. Each potential violation is reviewed by a Manassas City Police Officer prior to a citation being issued. If it is determined that a violation did occur, a citation will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. The fine is a $50 civil penalty and does not impact driver’s license status.
The goal of photo red light enforcement is to improve roadway safety by encouraging compliance with traffic laws and reducing vehicle crashes. For more information on the City of Manassas photo red light enforcement program, visit https://www.manassasva.gov/police_department/red_light_camera_program.php
Current active intersections include:
- Liberia Avenue & Centreville Road
- Liberia Avenue & Euclid Avenue
- Liberia Avenue & Signal Hill Road
- Center Street & Grant Avenue