Manassas — 30-Day Warning Period to Begin for Photo Red Light Enforcement at Liberia Avenue and Richmond Avenue Intersection

A 30-day warning period for photo red light enforcement at the intersection of Liberia Avenue and Richmond Avenue in Manassas will begin on May 1, 2025.

After the warning period ends on June 1, 2025, active enforcement will start, and citations will be issued to violators. Each potential violation will be reviewed by a Manassas City Police Officer before a citation is issued.

The fine for violations is a $50 civil penalty and does not impact the driver’s license status. This enforcement is part of the city’s effort to improve roadway safety by encouraging compliance with traffic laws and reducing vehicle crashes.