City Investigates Cause of Drained Canal, Plans Repairs and Maintenance

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — City officials are investigating after the canal was found drained on Thursday morning, prompting concerns from residents about the cause and potential impacts on the surrounding environment.

City spokeswoman Caitlyn McGhee said the issue appears to have originated from one of the canal’s sluice gates, which was found open, along with an unknown problem involving a level sensor. Both issues are under active investigation.

“There have been previous issues with the sluice gates,” McGhee added.

City staff, along with a contractor, are now assessing the situation and identifying the necessary repairs to both the gate and the adjacent canal infrastructure. No outside wildlife or environmental agencies are currently involved in the repair process.

While water levels remain low, city crews are taking advantage of the situation to inspect and, if needed, repair the aeration system within the canal. Staff are also removing debris that had been hidden underwater before the incident.

The assessment of the sluice gates and removal of debris is expected to take a couple of days. Inspection and repairs to the aeration system will occur at the same time. If no additional issues arise, McGhee said Public Works anticipates it will begin pumping water back into the canal next week.

Residents near the canal may notice an odor during this period. McGhee stressed that there is no public health or safety concern associated with the smell, which stems from natural biofilm, algae, and mud exposed by the lowered water levels.

The City will continue to provide updates about the situation through its social media platforms.