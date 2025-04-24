Why Stafford’s Tax Rate Is Rising While Prince William’s Falls

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – Stafford County homeowners will see a higher real estate tax rate this year — $0.9236 per $100 of assessed value — as the Board of Supervisors adopted the Fiscal Year 2026 budget on April 15. Although the tax rate is three cents higher than last year, it remains two cents lower than the original proposal by the County Administrator.

By comparison, neighboring Prince William County, with four times Stafford’s population, lowered its real estate tax rate to $0.906 per $100. Despite the rate cut, higher home values in Prince William mean its homeowners will still pay more. The average tax bill in Prince William is $5,162, based on a typical home value of $569,772. In Stafford, the average homeowner will pay $4,069 on a home valued at $434,400.

The new rate in Stafford comes with an average increase of $130 per household, reflecting rising service demands in a fast-growing community. Since 2012, the average tax bill has increased by 62%, closely mirroring the 60% rise in home values.

Stafford’s FY2026 budget totals $399 million, with 86% of all new revenue directed to education, including an $11.8 million boost for public schools. That funding supports higher teacher salaries, academic programs, and new school debt service. The county’s 10-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP), now at $1.45 billion, includes three new schools and numerous transportation and infrastructure projects.

Public safety also sees significant investment, with $4.5 million allocated for step increases, equipment, and a new Computer-Aided Dispatch system. County employees will receive a 2.75% mid-year pay raise, and eight new positions will strengthen services in social work, development, and parks, all created without new spending thanks to internal restructuring.

Stafford’s fire levy remains unchanged at $0.0131, continuing to support capital needs for Fire and Rescue.

A growing financial challenge is the state-mandated Disabled Veterans Tax Relief Program, which is expected to cost Stafford taxpayers $26 million this year — a 4,964% increase since 2011. The average household contributes $395 annually to cover that shortfall.

In contrast, Prince William County adopted a $1.73 billion general fund budget, with a historic $991.6 million transfer to public schools, expanded funding for fire and police, and over $13 million in technology upgrades. It also cut the vehicle personal property tax rate, for the first time since 1990, from $3.70 to $3.50 per $100.

While Prince William can rely on a broader commercial tax base, Stafford’s budget is primarily funded by residential property owners. Still, county leaders emphasized that even with the increase, Stafford remains among the more affordable Northern Virginia localities.