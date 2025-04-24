FREDERICKSBURG — FredNats Shut Out in 6-0 Loss to Charleston

The Fredericksburg Nationals (9-9) were shut out for the first time this season, falling 6-0 to the Charleston RiverDogs (8-10) on Thursday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Charleston scored all six of its runs in the first two innings, capitalizing on six hits and three Fredericksburg errors.

FredNats starter Alexander Meckley was pulled in the third inning after walking three consecutive batters. Charleston’s Trevor Harrison held the FredNats scoreless over five innings, striking out seven. The FredNats loaded the bases in the second inning with no outs but failed to score and stranded 11 runners overall.

Game four of the series is scheduled for Friday at 7:05 p.m. Yoel Tejeda Jr. (1-0, 4.15 ERA) is set to start for Fredericksburg against Charleston’s Ryan Andrade (1-0, 0.64 ERA).