Date Night Spotlight: Bistro L’Hermitage, Occoquan

Tucked away in a charming cottage near historic Occoquan, Bistro L’Hermitage offers an authentic French dining experience that transports guests straight to the heart of Provence. Its warm lighting, classic French bistro décor, and intimate atmosphere make it the perfect setting for a romantic evening or a special celebration.?

Curated Three-Course Menu

Starter:

Gratine des Hâlles

A rich French onion soup topped with gruyere crouton offers a comforting beginning to your meal.d

Main Course:

Magret de Canard Rôti

Succulent roasted duck breast served with Israeli couscous, green beans, red cabbage, and a cherry thyme sauce showcases the chef’s mastery of classic French flavors.

Dessert:

Crème Brûlée à la Vanille de Tahiti

A traditional Tahitian vanilla crème brûlée with a perfectly caramelized sugar crust, providing a sweet and satisfying end to your dining experience.

Ambiance & Experience

Bistro L’Hermitage is renowned for its refined yet welcoming ambiance. The cozy, elegant space allows guests to relax and enjoy a memorable meal, making it an ideal choice for romantic dinners or quiet evenings. The attentive service and beautifully set tables enhance the overall dining experience.

Details

Location: 12724 Occoquan Rd, Woodbridge

Reservations: Recommended, especially for weekend evenings. Call (703) 499-9550.

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