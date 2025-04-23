Reckless Racing Leaves 2,000 Without Power

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Reckless street racing between a juvenile and his father resulted in a crash on Courthouse Road Tuesday evening, knocking out power to 2,000 Stafford County residents.
Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Courthouse Road at about 6:25 p.m. on April 22, 2025, after a Ford Mustang struck and toppled a utility pole. Witnesses told Deputy X.D. Bates, the Mustang, was speeding when the juvenile driver lost control, narrowly missing a child playing nearby. Moments later, a green Porsche arrived on the scene, driven by the juvenile’s father, who transported the teen from the area.
A witness followed the Porsche to a home on Brooke Road and alerted authorities. After a roughly hour-long standoff at the residence, deputies made contact with the suspects. Investigators determined the father had encouraged his son to race down Courthouse Road.
The father was arrested and faces multiple charges, including racing, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstruction of justice, and hit and run. The 45-year-old is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail. The teenager is expected to face charges as well.
Authorities would not release the name of the father or the age and gender of the teen.
Here’s the full press release:
Reckless Racing Riders
Approximately 2,000 residents were without power due to the reckless nature of two Stafford drivers.
On April 22nd, at approximately 6:25 p.m., Deputy X.D. Bates responded to the 1500 block of Courthouse Road for an auto accident. Dispatch received numerous calls regarding a Mustang crashing into an electric pole, knocking it completely over. As Deputy Bates was on scene dealing with the crash site, multiple witnesses came forward to inform him what happened.
It was discovered the Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. A juvenile playing in the area had to leap out of the way to avoid being struck before the vehicle crashed into the pole. Witnesses advised the driver appeared to be a juvenile. Shortly after the crash, a green Porsche arrived. The driver of the Porsche was identified as the Mustang driver’s father, who transported the juvenile off scene. Another witness called in to inform deputies they followed the Porsche to a residence on Brooke Road.
When deputies arrived, they located the suspect Porsche. Announcements were made for the residents to exit, but they did not comply. After an approximate hour standoff, residents complied with commands. Contact was made with both the Porsche driver and his son, the Mustang driver. It was discovered the father encouraged his son to race down Courthouse Road.
The father was charged with racing, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstruction of justice, as well as, hit and run. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Criminal complaints for racing, failure to report a hit and run, as well as, driving without a license are pending for the juvenile.