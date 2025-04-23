Reckless Racing Leaves 2,000 Without Power

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Reckless street racing between a juvenile and his father resulted in a crash on Courthouse Road Tuesday evening, knocking out power to 2,000 Stafford County residents.

Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Courthouse Road at about 6:25 p.m. on April 22, 2025, after a Ford Mustang struck and toppled a utility pole. Witnesses told Deputy X.D. Bates, the Mustang, was speeding when the juvenile driver lost control, narrowly missing a child playing nearby. Moments later, a green Porsche arrived on the scene, driven by the juvenile’s father, who transported the teen from the area.

A witness followed the Porsche to a home on Brooke Road and alerted authorities. After a roughly hour-long standoff at the residence, deputies made contact with the suspects. Investigators determined the father had encouraged his son to race down Courthouse Road.

The father was arrested and faces multiple charges, including racing, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstruction of justice, and hit and run. The 45-year-old is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail. The teenager is expected to face charges as well.

Authorities would not release the name of the father or the age and gender of the teen.

Here’s the full press release: