Dumfries Mayor Discusses Economic Impact of New Wawa Gas Station at Route 1 and Possum Point Road

DUMFRIES, Va. –Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood recently spoke about the new development underway at the corner of Route 1 and Possum Point Road: the first-ever Wawa gas station in the town. This new business, set to open in late summer or early fall of 2025, promises to bring economic benefits to the area, marking a pivotal moment in the town’s growth and revitalization efforts.

According to Mayor Wood, this development is a key indicator that “Dumfries is open for business.” The Wawa will create over 50 jobs for the local community, with wages expected to generate an additional $1-2 million annually. The construction of the station is anticipated to bring in an economic impact of $5 to $7 million, making it a major driver of growth for the region.

“Wawa is no small feat,” said Mayor Wood. “It means jobs, it means economic development, and it means that big businesses, and corporate name brands that people see every single day, are coming to Dumfries. It opens the door for other businesses and sets the tone for future developments in our town.”

The arrival of Wawa follows a string of successful developments, including the Rose Gaming Resort, which has spurred additional investment in the area. Wood credits the Rose Gaming Resort, along with other strategic investments, as a catalyst for the revitalization of Dumfries. The nearly half-billion-dollar investment in the area, transforming a former landfill into a commercial hotspot, has already begun to attract further development.

As part of Dumfries’ broader vision for growth, the Wawa station is set to become the centerpiece of new developments along Main Street. One of the most exciting upcoming projects is the redevelopment of the old Campbell’s Salvage Yard into a waterfront district, said Wood. He emphasized the historical significance of the area, noting that Dumfries once had a deepwater harbor, which will once again become accessible to the community. The waterfront development will also include recreational boating opportunities for residents who have long been underserved in terms of access to the waterway.

The Wawa development is also part of a broader effort to revitalize the Route 1 corridor. The town is in the midst of the Route 1 realignment project, which will widen the highway and transform it into Dumfries’ main street. This project, fully funded with $172 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) and $70 million from SmartScale, is anticipated to enhance mobility and foster economic development in the region. The realignment is also set to include efforts to underground power lines, a proposal that is currently being submitted for congressional funding.

Construction of the Wawa is already well underway, with the building’s frame erected and underground tanks installed. Mayor Wood noted that construction is progressing rapidly, with the station expected to open for business in late summer or early fall 2025, pending the completion of construction.

“Seeing the frame of the building up is an exciting moment for all of us,” said Mayor Wood. “It’s great to see the transformation of that corner, which was once a 10 percent occupied area, now becoming a thriving business hub.”

In addition to the economic impact, the Wawa station will offer a range of services, including food, fuel, and electric vehicle charging stations. The station’s presence will generate additional tax revenue without raising property taxes, providing much-needed resources for the town.

“We’re bringing in additional tax revenue without raising property taxes,” said Mayor Wood. “This is a win-win for Dumfries and helps make our town the destination we’ve been working towards.”