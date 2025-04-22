Prince William County Launches First-Ever Transportation Town Halls to Hear from Residents

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — For the first time in its 20-year history, the Prince William County Department of Transportation is inviting residents to help shape the future of local mobility, not just weigh in on individual projects already in motion.

Transportation Director Rick Canizales announced a new series of public town halls during a recent episode of the Potomac Local News podcast. The sessions, to be held throughout the county, will provide residents with an opportunity to discuss their ideas, priorities, and concerns directly with transportation planners.

“We want to know what they want to see in the future,” said Canizales. “Not just what we already have going on. This is the first step in building a transportation network that’s truly community-driven.”

Public Input Wanted on Future Projects

The three upcoming meetings will each focus on a specific region of the county—East, West, and Mid-County. At each event, staff will present current and upcoming projects and gather feedback on what the transportation system should look like in the future, including road redesigns, new bike and pedestrian paths, additional transit connections, and train station access.

“We’ve done a lot of public meetings for individual projects,” Canizales explained. “But what we hadn’t done until now is ask: What kind of transportation system do you want?”

Canizales emphasized that the town halls are not just informational sessions. Attendees will learn how transportation projects are planned, funded, and constructed, and then will be asked to share their ideas.

Town Hall Meeting Schedule

All events are from 6 to 8 p.m. and include presentations, interactive maps, and staff available to answer questions:

East End

Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Tuesday, April 30

Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Tuesday, April 30 West End

Patriot High School, 10504 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville, VA 20181

Wednesday, May 7

Patriot High School, 10504 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville, VA 20181 Wednesday, May 7 Mid County

McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Thursday, May 15

Major Projects Already Underway

The county is currently managing a $1 billion capital transportation program—up from $300 million just a decade ago. Funding comes from a combination of local dollars, state support, and regional grants through the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.

Some of the high-profile projects currently in design or development include:

$80 million Minneville Road / Prince William Parkway Interchange (East End): Fully funded by local dollars, this project will create a grade-separated interchange to improve traffic flow and safety.

Wellington Road / Sudley Manor Drive Interchange (West End): A key project recently funded by the NVTA to reduce congestion between Brentsville and I-66.

Old Bridge Road / Prince William Parkway Redesign (Mid County): Will finally realign the Parkway to flow through as originally intended, adding lanes and easing travel to I-95.

“These are transformative improvements,” said Canizales. “But what’s more exciting is what we haven’t planned yet—the ideas we’ll get from residents.”

Shifting the Focus from Cars to People

Prince William’s transportation program now dedicates nearly 40% of its funding to multimodal infrastructure—bicycle lanes, sidewalks, pedestrian bridges, and transit upgrades.

A recent milestone was the county’s first-ever pedestrian bridge over a major highway, part of the Brentsville Road/Prince William Parkway interchange. Another landmark: the 1,400-space parking garage and transit center built near Potomac Mills and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, designed to support carpooling and OmniRide bus service.

“We’re not just building roads anymore,” said Canizales. “We’re building mobility. This is about moving people, not just vehicles.”

Listen to the full interview with Rick Canizales



Watch or listen to the full podcast episode embedded below to learn about how Prince William is changing the way it thinks about transportation planning—and how you can have a voice in what comes next.