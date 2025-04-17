Springtime Sweets and Whimsy: Peeps Week Pops to Life in Occoquan

OCCOQUAN, Va. — Marshmallow magic has returned to the historic riverside town of Occoquan.

Now in its 8th year, the town’s beloved Peeps Show is officially underway, running from April 15 through April 19, and it’s got local businesses, families, and kids competing — and laughing — with displays built entirely out of those colorful, sugary springtime staples: Peeps.

“It’s a lot of fun and it’s a family-friendly event for kids of all ages and adults,” said Sarah Burzio, executive director of Visit Occoquan.

The Peep Show features two parts: a Community Diorama Contest, with entries on display at Town Hall, and a Business Window Display Contest, where local shops deck out their front windows with Peeps-themed creations for visitors to admire (and vote on).

To join in on the fun, just grab a ballot at Town Hall or any participating business, then stroll through the historic district and vote for your favorites. All ballots must be returned to Town Hall by Saturday. Winners — in each of the four diorama contest categories (Children, Teens, Adults, and Team/Family) — will be announced Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

And yes, there are prizes. Each category winner gets a $50 grand prize, and one lucky voter will win a Peep-themed basket full of goodies.

Past creations have included everything from a massive “Ben-Hur” Colosseum scene to a clever parody called “Only Peepers in the Building”, inspired by the hit Hulu show. Other crowd favorites have taken cues from Barbie, The Office, and even fine art, with one standout diorama mimicking the National Gallery — only with marshmallow Peep versions of famous paintings.

“The art galleries really go big with this event,” Burzio said. “But the ones kids come up with are so creative and fun. It’s amazing what people can do with a marshmallow and some imagination.”

Not to be overlooked, this event is also about supporting the town’s many locally owned shops and eateries. “We frequently have people discover a new location while they’re walking around,” said Burzio. “That’s one of the things these events are really great for.”

Peeps Week is timed to coincide with spring break for both Fairfax and Prince William County public schools, making it the perfect excuse to get out of the house and celebrate the season, one marshmallow masterpiece at a time.

Would you like to build a diorama next year? Or just need a sugar-fueled stroll through creativity? Don’t miss your chance to experience this sweet tradition before it hops away.