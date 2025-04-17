Lights, Camera, Fredericksburg! Film Festival Brings Indie Cinema to Town

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The second annual Fredericksburg Film Festival kicked off last night with a reception at the Courtyard Marriott, where filmmakers, judges, and festival organizers gathered in an informal atmosphere to meet one another. The event was followed by a preview of a few of the entries in a conference room off to the side.

Event organizer Dalton Okolo sported two high-powered cameras as he mingled with the crowd. “This is our second year, we have to figure ourselves out,” he said. The festival is supported by the Fredericksburg Office of Economic Development and Tourism, as well as several local businesses. At the opening reception, it was too early to predict the outcome, but Okolo was optimistic. “There are large amounts of enthusiasm online,” he said. Okolo is joined on the management side by Executive Producer & Experience Designer Wa’ad Adam, and producers Carlos Naranjo, Antonella Membreno, and John Heyn.

Okolo is a director, writer, and producer based in Fredericksburg, known for his Virginia-based short films, including “She’s Mine Now” (2022) and “Missing You” (2021). He is with 1108 Media, where he encourages Virginia-based filmmakers, strengthening the local film community. After the reception, there was a “Shorts Block,” with films “Dirty Towel,” “How to Feel Fullfilled at Work,” and “Waiting for April,” a film by a couple of Alexandria filmmakers Timothy Parsons and Kyle Schick.

In “Waiting for April,” they crafted a story that focuses on the challenges of a first date later in life. April is a senior that didn’t date growing up, so now she’s elderly and navigates getting asked out on a date. Parsons has another film called “Memory Project,” which will also be featured at this festival on Sunday.

The following day, Thursday, films are scheduled at various venues around town. Each session begins with a workshop, and often, the filmmakers attend the showings as well and answer questions afterward.

Some of the more interesting films include “Skategoat,” where a young boy dreams of being a professional skateboarder while escaping the world of gangs in which he grew up in Venice Beach. Another is “500 Fireflies,” which deals with a single father who relocates with his daughter, and then there’s “Beacon,” which features a shipwrecked survivor and a lighthouse keeper.

There are several documentary films as well, including “Calamity and Mercy,” about Ukrainian refugees, “Escape from Extinction: Rewilding,” about rebuilding ecosystems, and “All Things Metal,” which focuses on a family-run iron forge, heavy metal music and a shared disability.

Local filmmaker Robert Kendzie has a film in the festival, “The Wychwood Cycle,” that explores a fantasy character who lives in the woods. He had to travel to far western Maryland to film in the snow, but was surprised this year when Fredericksburg had several inches of snow, which came in handy in his film. Kendzie supports local filmmakers with various programs and filmed part of his film at Loriella Park in Spotsylvania County.

The Fredericksburg Film Festival runs through Sunday, with screenings and workshops taking place at various venues across the city. Each film block typically begins with a hands-on workshop, followed by a Q&A session with the filmmaker, offering audiences a deeper look into the creative process.

Highlights of this year’s lineup include:

Skategoat – A young boy dreams of becoming a professional skateboarder while escaping the grip of gang life in Venice Beach.

500 Fireflies – A single father and his daughter relocate and rebuild their lives in a new town.

Beacon – A shipwreck survivor forms an unlikely bond with a lighthouse keeper.

Notable documentaries include:

Calamity and Mercy – Follows the lives of Ukrainian refugees seeking safety and stability.

Escape from Extinction: Rewilding – A look at the efforts to restore ecosystems and endangered species.

All Things Metal – A blend of family legacy, heavy metal music, and overcoming disability through craftsmanship.

A full list of films, times, and event locations is available at: fxbgfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule