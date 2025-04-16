Prince William County Opens First Official Kayak Launch at Neabsco Regional Park

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Local leaders and outdoor enthusiasts gathered at Neabsco Regional Park on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, to celebrate the grand opening of Prince William County’s first official kayak launch, a new interpretive historical marker, and expanded accessible parking.

The ceremony, held at 15125 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge, brought together elected officials, county staff, and community advocates to highlight new investments in outdoor recreation along the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail.

“These projects have been a long time in the making,” said Seth Hendler-Voss, Director of Prince William County Parks and Recreation. “This kayak launch is just a nice addition to that overall outdoor recreation experience. Over time, we hope to expand our blueway system to complement our greenway system.”

The new launch provides paddlers with direct access to scenic Neabsco Creek and the Potomac River. Although parking is currently about a five-minute walk from the site, Hendler-Voss shared that future projects will focus on improved access and even hinted at kayak rental options coming to the park.

In addition to the kayak launch, the event marked the unveiling of a historical marker chronicling the area’s legacy as a colonial port and Native American settlement. Dock pilings, visible from the shoreline, serve as a tangible reminder of that history.

Supervisor Margaret Franklin, who represents the Woodbridge District, praised the investments as part of a broader commitment to accessibility and outdoor engagement. “Whether visitors are here to kayak, walk the boardwalk, explore our rich local history, or simply take in the scenery, we want to make sure they have access to do so comfortably,” Franklin said.

The event also honored longtime advocate David Brickley, who arrived at the ceremony by kayak after a difficult 90-minute paddle from Leesylvania State Park. “This is all part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, which goes from Pittsburgh to the Chesapeake Bay,” said Brickley. “This will be the recreational hub for the East Coast.”

Charlie Grymes, a board member of the Greater Prince William Trails Coalition, emphasized the enduring need for walking and water-access trails. “The recreation need has not been met—we need to develop more trails,” said Grymes. He advocated for expanding trail networks near residential communities in eastern Prince William County and reconnecting Dumfries to Prince William Forest Park, access severed by I-95 in the 1960s.

The total cost of the improvements is estimated at $400,000. The project was made possible through county investments and the support of advisory boards such as the Trails and Blueways Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission.

To learn more about Neabsco Regional Park, visit: www.pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park.