Mass Bee Poisoning at Stafford County Farm Prompts Criminal Investigation, $5K Reward Offered

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating a suspected case of mass pesticide poisoning at a local beekeeping operation, where more than 50 honeybee colonies were found dead in what the farm’s owner believes was an intentional act of vandalism.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rock Hill Honeybee Farms, located at 45 Pinto Lane, on Monday, April 14, at 4:05 p.m. after the property owner discovered thousands of dead bees outside their hives. Deputy B.E. Vaughn took the report, and sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur confirmed a total of 50 hives were affected. The case remains under active investigation.

Gennaro “Jerry” Mattiaccio, owner of Rock Hill Honeybee Farms, said the discovery was made on Sunday when he and an employee noticed an unusually high number of dead bees near the entrances to the hives. Upon closer inspection, Mattiaccio said he recognized telltale signs of insecticide poisoning.

“The bees are hygienic by nature—when something harmful is introduced into the colony, they eject it,” said Mattiaccio. “We examined them and saw their tongues were protruding, which is a classic sign of poisoning.”

The financial toll of the attack is estimated between $15,000 and $20,000, with up to 520,000 bees lost. Each colony typically holds between 15,000 to 20,000 bees, and Mattiaccio says roughly half of his bee population has been wiped out.

Rock Hill Honeybee Farms, founded in 2010, serves customers across the region, producing local honey and providing pollination services for crops, including California’s almond orchards. The farm was preparing for peak production season, during which it bottles approximately 300 one-pound jars of honey per week.

“This isn’t just a business—it’s an environmental necessity,” Mattiaccio said. “Bees support agriculture, aid allergy sufferers, and even have battlefield medical applications as an antimicrobial. The loss here is devastating not only to us, but to the broader ecosystem.”

Beyond the dead bees, Mattiaccio also discovered that a gate on his property had been locked with a heavy-duty chain and combination lock—the fourth time he says someone has attempted to block access to his land. He suspects a neighbor may be responsible, citing previous incidents of verbal harassment and complaints to local officials about his beekeeping operations.

“They’ve testified against me having access to my own back road,” he said. “I’ve had neighbors yell at me and my workers just for having bees.”

Mattiaccio has filed a police report and says state pesticide inspectors will visit the farm to collect samples to determine what chemical was used. In the meantime, he and the community are offering a reward.

Rock Hill Honeybee Farms and Mason Dixon Cafe are jointly offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest, indictment, and conviction of those responsible for the incident.

Despite the setback, Mattiaccio remains determined to rebuild.

“I’m a soldier and a farmer,” he said. “We have setbacks all the time—but we rebuild. And that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.