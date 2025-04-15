Amtrak Train Collides with Pickup Truck at Bristow Crossing; Driver Hospitalized

BRISTOW, Va. — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a collision with an Amtrak train near the Bristow Road railroad crossing, just south of Manassas.

According to Prince William County Fire and Rescue, the crash occurred at 9:21 a.m. on April 15, 2025. A southbound Amtrak train had departed Manassas Station only minutes before when it struck a privately owned pickup truck at the crossing on Bristow Road, east of Nokesville Road.

Emergency crews arrived quickly on the scene and extricated the driver from the vehicle. The driver was then transported by ground to a regional medical facility. Authorities have not yet released the driver’s name or condition.

“There were no injuries reported on the train,” officials with Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods confirmed that Train 151, traveling from New York to Roanoke, was involved in the collision.

“At approximately 9:20 a.m. ET, an occupied vehicle obstructing the track came into contact with the train in Manassas, Va.,” said Woods. “There have been no reported injuries to the 137 passengers or crew onboard. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.”

The crash caused delays along the busy passenger rail corridor as emergency personnel cleared the scene and began the investigation. Local law enforcement has not yet released additional details about what caused the vehicle to be on the tracks at the time of the collision.