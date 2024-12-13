Gar-Field High School Plumbing Teacher Wins National Award

Michael Carter Michael Carter was recognized nationally as a plumbing teacher. [Courtesy of Prince William County Schools] Michael Carter is the first high school teacher to receive this award. [Courtesy of Prince William County Schools] Michael Carter with his students at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge. [Courtesy of Prince William County Schools] Michael Carter was recognized nationally as a plumbing teacher. [Courtesy of Prince William County Schools]

Michael Carter, a plumbing teacher at Woodbridge’s Gar-Field High School, was recently named the 2024 Plumbing Instructor of the Year by the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors National Association (PHCC).

PHCC was founded in 1883 and has more than 125 state and local affiliates across the country. In Virginia, there is one state association and two local, one of which is based in Northern Virginia.

Carter won both the Virginia PHCC and national awards and made history as the first high school-level teacher to win this award. He said getting his students jobs out of high school is most important to him, but winning the award was an honor.

“To be honest with you, I never in my life thought I’d be a plumbing teacher. Now that I’m teaching, it’s an honor to win,” Carter said. “… To me, what makes a good teacher is you got to have a good relationship with the kids. … If you get their trust, they’ll work hard for you.”

Gar-Field High’s plumbing program is a specialty program at the school, one of four that is offered. There are also culinary arts, Marine JROTC and the International Baccalaureate. The plumbing program can last for all four years of high school, but students can enter as late as the 11th grade.

“This program trains students for entry-level positions in the field of plumbing. … Gar-Field High School’s Plumbing program gives you the theory and practical skills to become an apprentice plumber. Learn to install, repair and maintain plumbing fixtures, systems and equipment,” the program’s website states.

One of Carter’s current students, Lixei, said she will always remember him as a supportive teacher.

“[You’re] the teacher [who] helped me not stress about my future, to always stay calm, to always remain respect[ful] and to always be myself,” Lixei said.

Another one of his current students, Francisco, said Carter’s impact goes beyond the classroom.

“He’s helped me a lot with plumbing, but not just that,” Francisco said. “He’ll also help me out [by] being there when I need it and also giving me support, emotionally, sometimes.”