80th Manassas Parade Theme Revealed

The Greater Manassas Christmas Parade will mark its 80th year on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, with the theme “80 Years. Still Sleighin’.” The parade steps off at 10 a.m. in downtown Manassas, sponsored by Stanley Martin Homes.

Organizers announced the theme and date in a recent post, noting Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves are ready for the season. A new Miller Toyota Santa float, designed by a contest winner, will also debut. Details on participation, sponsorships and volunteering are available at gmchristmasparade.org.

The parade has been a community fixture since 1945 and is one of the largest Christmas events in Northern Virginia. It typically features more than 100 units, including marching bands, floats, high-flying balloons and community groups, with about 2,000 participants and hundreds of volunteers. It is held each year on the first Saturday in December at 10 a.m.

The route generally starts on Mathis Avenue near Carriage Lane or Red Yank Drive, turns onto Sudley Road, continues along Prescott Avenue and Center Street through Historic Downtown Manassas, then turns onto Peabody Street and ends near the Courthouse on Lee Avenue or Mosby Street.

In 2025, the 79th parade honored Maria E. Guzman, founder and director of the Latin-American Artisans and Entrepreneurs Expo (LAREXPO), as TD Bank Woman of the Year, and Miguel Pires, founder and CEO of Great Eats Hospitality, as Man of the Year. Sara Knight of the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation served as grand marshal.

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