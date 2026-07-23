Washington Manassas Airport Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New ARFF Station 41

Washington Manassas Airport celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Station 41, a key step in strengthening emergency response capacity as the airport prepares for commercial passenger service.

The two-story, 4,596-square-foot facility includes a day room, dining room, full kitchen, training room, office space, and three apparatus bays for the airport’s ARFF vehicles. It is currently staffed daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is designed to improve the airport’s ability to protect tenants, operations, and future travelers.

“This facility represents a significant investment in the future of Washington Manassas Airport,” said Airport Director Juan Rivera. “As we continue preparing for commercial passenger service, ensuring our emergency responders have the facilities and equipment they need is essential. Station 41 strengthens our ability to respond quickly and effectively.”

The station was designed by architect John Heltzel and built by Landivar and Associates. The $1.15 million project was funded primarily by the airport, with Avports contributing $600,000.

The new station supports the airport’s broader transition. In April 2026, the Manassas City Council unanimously approved changing the facility’s commercial and ticketing name from Manassas Regional Airport to Washington Manassas Airport. The FAA approved the change in May. The airfield continues to operate as Harry P. Davis Field, and the FAA identifier HEF remains the same.

City and airport leaders pursued the name change to improve visibility in the competitive Washington, D.C.-area aviation market. Placing “Washington” first is intended to help travelers searching for D.C.-region destinations more easily find the airport, similar to branding used by other regional facilities. Commercial passenger flights are targeted for spring 2027. The name-change costs, estimated at about $100,000, were covered by the airport’s enterprise fund with no impact on city taxpayers.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together members of the Manassas City Council, the Airport Commission, airport staff, project partners, ARFF personnel, and tenants. Mayor Michelle Davis and Airport Commission Chairman Rod Hall joined Rivera in recognizing the collaborative work that delivered the station. Hall also pointed to additional developments expected in the months ahead.

The project reflects ongoing private and airport investment in safety and infrastructure as Washington Manassas Airport positions itself for limited commercial service under its long-term lease with Avports. Officials say facilities such as Station 41 help ensure the airport can meet higher operational and safety standards required for passenger flights.