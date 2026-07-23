Rappahannock Canal Path Closed Thursday for Milling and Paving

As part of the ongoing Rappahannock Canal Trailway Improvement Project, the Canal Path will be temporarily closed Thursday, July 23, from Washington Avenue to U.S. Route 1, including Higgins Bridge on Dale Street, to allow crews to complete milling and paving after recent vegetation removal, the City of Fredericksburg announced. The work was rescheduled from the previously planned July 30-31 dates, and the detour will follow the same route used in earlier closures, with an extended path to Washington Avenue.

Crews expect to finish Thursday, though weather delays could push the closure into Friday, July 24. The temporary shutdown supports continued improvements aimed at enhancing safety and accessibility along the popular Fredericksburg trail.

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